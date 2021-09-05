Lock Haven, Pa. -- UPMC proudly welcomes Marcus Powers, M.D., to the Family Medicine team at UPMC Lock Haven.

Dr. Powers received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill., and earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean, St. Maarten. Dr. Powers completed his residency with the University of Wisconsin Family Medicine Program, Wausau, Wis.

“In addition to being a medical provider, I look forward to getting to know the community of Lock Haven for years to come,” said Dr. Powers. “Family Medicine gives me the opportunity to care for and build relationships with patients throughout their evolving stages of life.”

Marcus Powers, M.D., is accepting new patients and referrals. He sees patients at Family Medicine at 610 High St., Lock Haven. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 748-1250.

For more information, visit UPMC.com/FamilyMedicine.



