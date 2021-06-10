Lock Haven, Pa. - The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, recently certified UPMC Lock Haven with a Gold Seal of Approval and Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers. The Gold Seal of Approval and the Heart-Check mark represent symbols of quality from their respective organizations.

“Achieving certification recognizes UPMC Lock Haven as a leader in stroke care in Northcentral Pennsylvania,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Muncy.

“It is a result of the efforts and commitment of our staff to providing safe, effective, and high-quality care right here in our communities. UPMC Lock Haven joins UPMC Williamsport as the region’s only Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Centers," Reynolds continued.

UPMC Lock Haven underwent a rigorous on-site review when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Advanced Stroke Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.

“We commend UPMC Lock Haven for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”