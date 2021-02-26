Pittsburgh, Pa. – For its third year in a row, UPMC has been named by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the world's most ethical companies. The Ethisphere Institute is focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices worldwide.

Ethisphere's 2021 list of the most ethical companies includes 135 organizations and spans 22 countries and 47 different industries. UPMC was evaluated as an integrated health care delivery and finance system - one of only two organizations that made the list in this category.

To quantitatively assess a company’s performance in an objective and standardized manner, Ethisphere examined a wide range of factors, including how applicants are adapting and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic; inclusion and social justice; environmental, social and governance factors; safety; and equity.

“At UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, we strive to uphold the highest level of ethical standards as we provide patient- and member-centered health care to the communities we serve,” said Diane Holder, executive vice president at UPMC and president and chief executive officer of UPMC Health Plan. “We are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for a third consecutive time for our ethical foundation and commitment to integrity and leading by example while pursuing our mission-driven objectives.”

UPMC and UPMC Health Plan have consistently scored above the honoree average in the Compliance and Ethics Program section of the evaluation, which is the most heavily weighted category. Other categories include culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance and leadership, and reputation.

Visit the Ethisphere website for a full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies.