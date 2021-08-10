Pittsburgh, Pa. - Beginning this month, UPMC has expanded its pediatric care services to include virtual appointments, with specialists at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Telemedicine appointments are conducted through local providers who can request a virtual consultation.

This service allows pediatric patients to connect seamlessly with UPMC Children’s 400+ physicians across 33 subspecialities.

“This collaboration is giving our patients superior access to quality pediatric specialty care,” said Ashley Pence, D.O., medical director, Pediatrics, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“We are harnessing telemedicine technology to offer virtual specialty care appointments where children can receive care tailored to their individual needs," Pence said.

The new cooperation between UPMC Children's and Northcentral Pennsylvania providers expands on the health system's recent emergency care consultations, which allow emergency departments to communicate with each other in real-time, 24/7.

“This is a great day for families in north central Pennsylvania”, said Michael J. Comunale, executive administrator, ambulatory, and physician services, UPMC Children’s.

“We are bringing nationally-ranked pediatric subspecialty care to families in Lycoming County and the surrounding areas. We continue to effectively use telemedicine technology and other resources to keep families connected to their providers easily and enhance specialty care needed closer to home," Comunale added.