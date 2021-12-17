UPMC Travel Staffing is the health system's newest response to a nursing shortage being reported both nationwide, and within UPMC's own ranks.

According to UPMC, they are "believed to be the first health system in the country to launch its own staffing agency." The action is to counter nursing staffing agencies which are gaining in popularity, drawing staff away from the health system with the allure of, for the most part, much higher pay.

The program will be available initially for registered nurses and surgical technologists, according to Holly Lorenz, chief nurse executive, UPMC. "The goal is to keep nurses, recruit new nurses, and bring back those who have left for agency work," Lorenz said.

The health system hopes to hire around 800 traveling nurses with the program that officially kicks off January 2.

Travel nurses will have the opportunity to work six weeks at a time at any of the 40 UPMC hospitals in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. "It's not a lifestyle that's for everyone," said Lorenz. But for those who do enjoy the opportunity, they'll work on different floors with a variety of staff, learn new skills, and see the different facilities within UPMC.

They'll also earn substantially higher wages.

Traveling nurses will earn $85 an hour, surgical techs, $63 an hour. "If the job post requires them to move 60 miles or more away from home, a travel allowance starts at $2,880 every six weeks, paid upfront," Lorenz said.

The health system currently has 800 traveling nurses working from other agencies. "They're working at UPMC, but not working for us," said John Galley, chief human resources officer, UPMC. "The cost is tremendous and unsustainable."

Galley said that pre-pandemic, the cost for an agency traveling nurse was around $85 an hour. Now UPMC reports paying between $200-280 an hour.

"The nurses make around $90 an hour, the agencies collect the rest," he said. Galley compared the price hike to that of increasing lumber costs in communities that have suffered a hurricane. "Unfortunately, they're taking advantage of a situation," he said.

However, "traveling, is lifestyle. The market pays more for it, so we'll pay more for it," Galley said.

Why not pay current nurses more?

Sustainability must be a consideration for any organization.

For existing staff, "we've put great initiatives in place over the last six months," said Lorenz. Those include implementing new, higher pay practices and restructuring pay practices for 2022.

Lorenz said they've started a weekend program, hiking pay rates up 25%; a new program for night shifts that adds incentives to nurses' salaries; and a life stages program for people considering retirement, who are allowed to change the amount of hours they work.

The new program is in part a case of UPMC "listening to our staff," said Galley. "It's been quite the high burden for them to see so much illness. They're asking for help, for solutions."

The core nurses and techs are providing the bulk of the care. Adding another 800 traveling nurses, to be assigned where they're most needed when they're most needed, will help the health system combat shortage and turnover.

The health system is seeing unprecedented turnover right now, according to both Lorenz and Galley, who said turnover has doubled since this time last year.

Addressing burnout and staff shortages

The traveling staffing solution is meant to address burnout by increasing the resources available to the existing staff, said Galley. Having the additional staff reduces overtime for the core nursing staff, and keeps nurses from working shifts they don't want.

Ultimately, the traveling nurse lifestyle opens a professional up to new environments. They're always working with new staff, and have the ability to experience different things. Working through UPMCs agency means they're also earning benefits, matched funds, and medical benefits that agencies can't offer.

The program is designed to be fluid, Lorenz said. "Traveling nurses have an option to see where they might want to become a core nurse," she said. So maybe they only want to be in the program for a year; then they can transition to full time in one location.