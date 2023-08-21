Williamsport, Pa. — Area UPMC labs have passed inspection with flying colors, earning reaccreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

The CAP recently visited UPMC's Divine Providence, Muncy, and Lock Haven Outpatient Emergency Department laboratories for assessment.

“This accreditation is a significant achievement that has required dedication and excellence,” said Erica Grater, administrative director, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This is a testament of our team’s commitment to providing the highest quality care for our patients. Our hard work doesn’t end now; this recognition has only encouraged us to surpass expectations and continue to improve our services for the communities we serve.”

Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programs and records, and overall management. These reviews help verify that activities reflect the most recent best practices.

UPMC in North Central Pa. laboratories have been accredited by CAP for over 35 years. UPMC Cole and UPMC Wellsboro have different inspection schedules and will be examined in 2024.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.