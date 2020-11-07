Williamsport, Pa. – Dawn Wright, JD, MBA, SPHR, vice president, human resources for UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, was recently appointed to the Eastern Pennsylvania Healthcare Executives Network (EPAHEN) board of directors.

“I’m a problem solver at heart and have a passion for leading change, removing obstacles to professional growth, and creating systemic pathways to inclusion,” said Wright. “I’m fortunate to work for UPMC, an organization that is at the forefront of promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels. I look forward to taking on the challenges and disparities that exist in our state’s workforce and to work toward improving healthcare in Pennsylvania.”

In her appointment, Wright will lead the chapter’s diversity and inclusion initiatives and serve as head of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The committee ensures alignment with the American College of Healthcare Executive’s diversity and inclusion strategic priorities.

Wright, who joined UPMC in June 2018, has more than 20 years of experience in human resources. Her prior experience includes division director of human resources, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission officer, Catholic Health Initiatives St. Luke’s Health, Houston, Texas, and as a human resources executive attorney practicing in Fort Bend County, Texas.