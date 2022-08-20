Williamsport, Pa. — The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania has named UPMC Williamsport and UPMC Wellsboro top performers in an organ donor awareness campaign.

Hospitals throughout Pennsylvania participated in a challenge to raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation.

The Wellsboro and Williamsport hospitals have been designated "Titanium" performers with the Gift of Life donor program.

“Becoming an organ donor is a simple action and takes only a few minutes to sign up, but the impact can be life-changing,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“Donors help thousands of people on national waiting lists for organ donation. They give our patients and their loved ones the hope and renewal that come with a new organ. Our region’s designation as a top performer recognizes the efforts our providers and staff make every day in our commitment to supporting organ donation as a viable life-saving option.”

The annual Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ, eye, and tissue donation awareness in their communities. The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) partnered with the Department of Health, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, and Gift of Life Donor Program to support the challenge.

“HAP recognizes the hospital teams dedicating their time, energy, resources and passion to supporting organ donation—even as they continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and a workforce crisis,” HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said. “The hospital community is proud to join our partners in encouraging Pennsylvanians to consider organ donation. One donor can save up to eight lives and enhance up to 75 others.”

UPMC in North Central Pa. promotes organ donation through various events throughout the region including special flag-raising ceremonies at the start of National Donate Life Month. The system also provides education and encouragement to consider organ donation through social media, system marketing, and community outreach.

This year, 109 hospitals statewide participated in the challenge. A full list of challenge rankings and more information about the scoring process can be found at HAP’s website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.