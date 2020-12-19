Pittsburgh, Pa. – Since 1990, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center has had its "Exceptional" score renewed every five years by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Exceptional is the highest achievable rating, only attained by 51 cancer centers in the entire nation, and the rating renewal is accompanied by the cancer center's largest-ever grant.

The $30 million grant will be used to advance the groundbreaking research that serves as the foundation for UPMC Hillman's care and treatments.

“The NCI renewal is an incredible accomplishment because it involves a rigorous year-long review of our programs and indicates that we’ve reached the highest achievements in laboratory and clinical cancer research, not just regionally but nationally and internationally,” said Robert Ferris, M.D., Ph.D., director of UPMC Hillman. “It is a great credit to our phenomenal scientists and oncologists across all disciplines for advancing their fields with practice-changing discoveries.”

As an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, UPMC Hillman is recognized for its scientific leadership and for dedicating significant resources toward developing research programs, faculty, and facilities that lead to innovative approaches to cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

UPMC Hillman and Pitt investigators have demonstrated significant advances in cancer biology, cancer immunology and immunotherapy, cancer virology, biobehavioral cancer control, cancer epidemiology and prevention, cancer therapeutics, and genome stability.

Over the past 30 years, these scientists and physicians have pushed the boundaries of cancer research and clinical care, including:

Discovering two of the seven known cancer-causing viruses

Conducting research that has altered treatment paradigms and changed standard practice for a wide range of cancers, including melanoma, lung and breast cancers, thyroid, and head and neck cancers

Discovering new cancer immunotherapy drug targets and cancer vaccines that are being tested in clinical trials, frequently leading to new FDA approvals nationally

“UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, together with the University of Pittsburgh, has made exceptional efforts to integrate cancer research and clinical care to drive next-generation therapies that have saved lives and improved the quality of life for patients around the world,” said Anantha Shekhar, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and dean of Pitt’s School of Medicine.

NCI-designated Comprehensive Care Centers provide patients with promising new therapies, clinical trials, and a care program focused on excellence. UPMC Hillman spans cancer centers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Ireland, and Italy, making it one of the world's largest integrated cancer networks. It is home to more than 2,000 physicians, researchers and staff, who offer more than 500 clinical cancer trials throughout the vast Hillman network.

“Our vision of creating cancer centers with expert physicians and staff who care for patients close to home has been a continual effort over many years,” said Stanley M. Marks, M.D., chairman of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. “We realized early on that we didn’t want our patients to travel while dealing with the burden of cancer treatment, and now those centers are able to offer the latest treatments and clinical trials, many of them developed by our own scientists, to patients throughout the network.”