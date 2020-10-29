Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will host a free, virtual "Shine a Light on Lung Cancer" event on Monday, November 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. During the event, community members will provide hope, inspiration, and support to those who are battling lung cancer. Anyone who has been impacted by the disease, including patients, survivors, loved ones, and care providers, is encouraged to attend.

During the event, Ganga Ranisuriya, MD, pulmonologist, UPMC Williamsport, will discuss the latest advancements for lung cancer detection, prevention, and treatment. Local lung cancer survivors will also share their stories with a moment of remembrance, hope, and healing to follow.

The event will be held through Microsoft Teams. To join, click the link at the bottom of this page at the time of the event.