Williamsport, Pa. — After passing a survey process that analyzed 34 quality care standards, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport has received a three-year accreditation.

Qualification involves treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation with surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostics radiologists, pathologists, and other specialists.

According to the Commission on Cancer, a multidisciplinary partnership results in overall improved patient care.

In addition to cancer treatment, the accreditation program provides a framework for cancer-related programs focusing on prevention, early diagnosis, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up, and end-of-life care when needed.

Commission on Cancer accredited facilities give patients access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, psycho-social support, and survivorship care plans.

Accredited facilities are also part of the Commission on Cancer network that maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to a national database. The enormous database keeps track of all types of cancer, their care, and their results. All accredited cancer centers have access to information within the database, which can help narrow down the most effective treatments and improve the quality of cancer related services.

“We are harnessing the power of our nationally recognized services and programs across the system to take the battle against cancer to the next level locally,” said Michelle Gaida, executive director, cancer care services, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“In addition to the latest surgical advancements and treatments, including over 500 clinical trials, we also provide services to support their journey mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. Some examples include offering cooling caps to reduce hair loss, distributing care bags with personal items and activities, providing therapeutic massage, hosting survivorship support groups, and connecting survivors with our social workers for guidance on how to connect with resources for financial assistance and other community incentives.”

In addition to accreditation from the ACS Commission on Cancer, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is one of only five National Cancer Institute Designated Cancer Centers in Pennsylvania.

