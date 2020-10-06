Pittsburgh, Pa. – UPMC Health Plan is pleased to announce that UPMC for Life will be offered for 2021, which will provide enhanced benefits that aim to expand members' access to the highest quality health care services at affordable costs.

In 2020, UPMC for Life was awarded a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its HMO and PPO plans, according to the published ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), placing it among the highest plans in the U.S. The plan stands out especially because of its focus on caring for the "whole person," including both physical and emotional health care.

“In 2021, UPMC for Life will continue to place the health and well-being of our members as our top priority, offering them access to the best doctors and hospitals, affordability, quality services, and protections in place, like no cost preventive care and clinical management programs, to help members manage their health and avoid large, unexpected medical costs,“ said April Golenor, Chief Medicare Officer for UPMC Health Plan. “We understand that out of pocket costs are as important as monthly premiums, so we want to give our members maximum value in term of benefits and services, like telehealth, low costs for medications, an allowance to buy health care products, and dental and vision care. We know that keeping costs low for these services is important to our members as they try to stay within their monthly budgets.”

Throughout 2020, UPMC Health Plan has worked to alleviate financial stresses on UPMC for Life members by waiving deductibles, copays, and other cost-sharing for COVID testing and treatment. The health plan has also increased access to medication by waiving early refill limits on prescriptions. For 2021, UPMC for Life will continue to commit to reducing financial stresses on members when accessing health care by taking the following steps:

$0 monthly premium plans

Broad in-network access to UPMC's network of 700 doctors' offices and 40 hospitals and outpatient sites

No-copay preventive care visits, including annual wellness visits, mammograms, colorectal screenings, and diabetic retinal eye exams

No telehealth copays to see an in-network PCP

Reduced copays for seeing in-network specialists through telehealth

No-copay preferred generic prescriptions: medications on tier 1 of the UPMC for Life formulary will have no copay at preferred pharmacies or through the UPMC mail-order pharmacy

Diabetes medications on Tier 2 of the UPMC for Life formulary will have copays as low as $10 for a 30-day supply when filled at a preferred pharmacy

Members will save on covered diabetic insulin filled at standard, preferred, or mail-order pharmacies that fall into the Part D coverage gap (known as "the donut hole"), with charges of $35 for a 30-day supply or $87.50 for a 90-day supply

Added Donut Hole Coverage for HMO Rx members for generic Tier 1 and 2 drugs - as low as $0 for a 30-day or 90-day supply for Tier 1, and $10 for a 30-day supply or $20 for a 90-day supply for Tier 2

Members can receive an increased allowance of up to $3,000 per year for dental services such as fillings, simple tooth extractions, root canals, bridges, crowns, dentures, and periodontal work

Members of some plans will receive an allowance of up to $50 per quarter to purchase approved OTC products through the UPMC mail-order catalog

Additional benefits

UPMC Health Plan's "whole person" approach to supporting physical and emotional health

Support to live independently at home with bathroom safety products and in-home safety visits; members can choose up to three bathroom safety products per year for no additional cost

Members can receive one free in-home safety assessment per year with a licensed health care professional

UPMC AnywhereCare: virtual visits with licensed UPMC providers through computers and smartphones are available any time, day or night

UPMC MyHealth 24/7 Nurse Line: members can speak directly with a nurse 24/7 when non-emergency care is needed

AnywhereCare Virtual Counseling: members can self-schedule up to six live video visits per concern with counselors from a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Concerns may include family or relationship concerns, stress, grief, lifestyle change advice, and other emotional issues. Telephone counseling without virtual scheduling is also available

Tools for members, family members, and other caregivers at no cost to help communicate effectively, set goals, make decisions, and make changes to the home for safe caregiving, stress management, and avoiding burnout

SilverSneakers: a fitness program that includes in-home kits, online classes, and on-demand video workouts such as Silver Sneakers Classic and Yoga

Personal Care Managers: registered nurses or social workers who can work with members, providers, and insurance to coordinate care

Virtual enrollment assistance

Weekly Staying in Touch events to help members learn about benefits changes for 2021. Members can participate by phone or online; visit upmchp.us/medicare-intouch for event details

The Health Care Concierge, which earned 11 awards at the 2020 Stevie Awards, is on-hand to answer questions and provide customer service

Enrollment details

The 2021 Annual Election Period lasts from October 15 through December 7, 2020

During the election period, Medicare beneficiaries can add or drop Part D prescription coverage, switch their current plan, change to a Medicare Advantage plan, or switch to Original Medicare

Coverage changes will be effective on January 1, 2021

For more information about UPMC for Life in 2021, please visits upmchealthplan.com/medicare or call UPMC for Life toll-free at 1-877-381-3765, any day of the week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. TTY users should call 711.

For more information about UPMC's doctors and hospital network, please visit upmchealthplan.com/best.

UPMC for Life has a contract with Medicare to provide HMO, HMO SNP, and PPO plans. The HMO SNP plans have a contract with the Pennsylvania State Medical Assistance Program. Enrollment depends on contract renewal.