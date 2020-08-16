Pittsburgh, Pa. -- UPMC Health Plan recognizes many Pennsylvanians are dealing with financial challenges they could not have imagined at the start of the year. With unemployment in Susquehanna and surrounding counties greater than 12%, many families are in need of help.

To provide support, UPMC reminds families that free or low-cost insurance with benefits for children are available through UPMC for Kids, which is offered through the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

In addition, UPMC Health Plan has insurance specialists available to discuss advice and enrollment support in-person at the Williamsport connect Center in the Loyal Plaza Shopping Center (near Giant). Phone support is available by calling 1-877-563-0292 (TTY 711) to speak with a specialist. Members of UPMC for Kids have access to UPMC's award-winning customer service and a robust network of doctors and hospitals. Prescription medication is available with little to no out of pocket expenses.

UPMC for Kids is frequently ranked as one of the top medical assistance plans in Pennsylvania according to rankings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Coverage is provided for routine care such as annual physicals, checkups, flu shots and immunizations, in-person and virtual doctor visits, and less-frequent uses like urgent and hospital care.

UPMC for Kids also includes UPMC Health Plan’s Health Care Concierge Service, which helps members and their families navigate their health care plan, assisting them with getting the services they need, provider access and more. Coverage for dental and eye services such as routine check-ups, eye exams, and corrective lenses is also included.

Health insurance specialists can help individuals and families who do not qualify for UPMC for Kids to learn about other coverage options through ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and HealthChoices programs.