Pittsburgh, Pa. -- As families grapple with the challenges of preparing their children for the new school year - whether remote or in-person - UPMC Health Plan is providing parents with increased flexibility to meet the physical and emotional health care needs of their children.

New Access for In-Network Virtual Well-Visits

Many families include check-ups, immunization updates, and dental visits in their preparations for the new school year. According to UPMC, the continuation of well-visits is essential to children's health regardless of COVID concerns. These regular check-ups can help pediatricians identify and physical, behavioral, developmental, or dental concerns early.

To help families keep up with well-visits, UPMC's network will provide visits in three ways: in-person visits, virtual visits, and half-in-person/half-virtual split visits.

UPMC Health Plan encourages families to reach out to individual providers to determine the exact availability of virtual visits. For individuals enrolled in UPMC Health Plan’s fully-insured commercial group coverage, UPMC for Kids, UPMC for You, and individual ACA Marketplace plans, virtual pediatric well-visits are being offered through December 31, 2020. Well-visits are always no cost for those who have the aforementioned plans.

UPMC Children’s AnywhereCare for Acute Sick Visits

Families who are uncomfortable with in-person sick visits are encouraged to use telehealth services like UPMC AnywhereCare if their child becomes ill. Children up to age 17 can have virtual urgent care visits 24/7 from home with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh providers over live video.

Through this telehealth option, healthcare professionals can screen kids who may have been exposed to COVID and provide treatment for non-COVID related conditions commonly treated by pediatricians and urgent care providers. Prescriptions may be sent directly to the pharmacy following an AnywhereCare visit.

UPMC Health Plan is waiving copays, deductibles, and cost-sharing for pediatric in-network telehealth services, including UPMC Children's AnywhereCare, behavioral health services via telephonic counseling, and virtual counseling through September 30, 2020. These waivers apply to individuals enrolled in UPMC Health Plan’s fully-insured commercial group coverage, UPMC for You, UPMC for Kids, individual ACA Marketplace plans, and through self-insured employer group plans that opt into this coverage.

Pediatric and Adolescent Behavioral Health

UPMC Health Plan is willing to support parents and children in coping with the stresses of the COVID-19 crisis. Support includes teaching cognitive behavioral techniques to enhance the ability to overcome common psychological responses to crisis situations, including stress reactions (insomnia, anxiety, fear), health risk behaviors (self harm, alcohol abuse), reduced functioning (social isolation, reduced academic performance), and increased risk of long-term mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Access to children's behavioral health counseling is available with no copays, deductibles, and cost-sharing through telephonic counseling and virtual counseling visits.

Regardless of reopening efforts, UPMC anticipates that social distancing will remain part of our lives for a considerable amount of time, and virtual health care options will become increasingly important.

Community Care, UPMC Health Plan's behavioral health managed care organization, also provides links to resources for parents seeking ways to attend to their children's emotional health here.

Healthy Families

Families enrolled in UPMC Health Plan’s fully-insured commercial group coverage, UPMC for Kids, UPMC for You, and individual ACA Marketplace plans can access the UPMC Healthy Families program, a family-centered health coaching program designed to empower parents or guardians to shape the health of their families by establishing healthy habits and skills. Three coaching options are available including single coaching sessions, multi-session tailored programs, and a 9-week program focusing on habits and skills.