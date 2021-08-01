Pittsburgh, Pa. - In order to help UPMC Health Plan members access critical public benefit programs such as housing assistance, solutions to food insecurity, and utility help, the Health Plan has expanded its partnership with national nonprofit organization Benefits Data Trust (BDT).

Through this expanded partnership, BDT will provide needs screenings and help with public benefits applications to cover the basic needs of thousands of UPMC for You (medical assistance) members.

“We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with BDT to support members and families who need enrollment assistance for programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). We know that access to SNAP and other public benefit programs have a positive impact on an individual’s overall health and quality of life,” said John Lovelace, president, UPMC for You.

BDT uses data, technology, and policy to help people access public benefits in an efficient and dignified manner. Through the expanded partnership, BDT's benefits application help has been integrated into UPMC Health Plan's member support system, meaning that members can be transferred directly from UPMC Member Services' call center to BDT for assistance with SNAP, LIHEAP, and property tax and rent rebates.

“This partnership builds on our commitment to serving our communities and will continue to be a legacy of our social impact work at UPMC Health Plan," Lovelace said.

“We’re excited to be working with UPMC Health Plan to help them prioritize benefits access as part of their extensive population health initiatives,” said Trooper Sanders, CEO of Benefits Data Trust. “Research has demonstrated time and again that people who are enrolled in benefits such as SNAP and WIC [Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children] are healthier and have lower health care costs.”

BDT has estimated that over a third of Pennsylvania Medicaid beneficiaries are not enrolled in SNAP despite probably being eligible for it. The new initiative seeks to overcome barriers to access to SNAP and other programs with simple member screening, transfers, and application assistance for multiple benefits programs within one interaction.

As part of a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Systems for Action study, BDT and UPMC Health Plan are in the process of evaluating how enrolling those who are dual-eligible for Medicaid and Medicare into SNAP influences healthcare and cost outcomes.