Clinton County, Pa. -- UPMC general surgeons Scott Croll, MD, FACS, and Timothy Judge, MD, FACS, are now offering services in McElhattan and Lock Haven.

The two doctors provide a comprehensive treatment plan using the latest diagnostic and surgical technologies, using minimally invasive and open procedures to treat a wide variety of conditions.

Examples of operations that Drs. Croll and Judge perform include hernia repair, gallbladder removal, and appendectomies.

Drs. Croll and Judge are seeing patients by appointment at UPMC Outpatient Center in McElhattan, 1 Outlet Ln., Suite 400, Lock Haven, and performing surgeries at UPMC Lock Haven, 24 Cree Dr., Lock Haven.

To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-3161. For more information on General Surgery services offered at UPMC in the Susquehanna region, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/surgery.