A recent UPMC fundraising campaign — Susquehanna Strong — surpassed its fundraising goal this year, funding projects in Williamsport and across the hospital system.

The campaign, organized by Susquehanna Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UPMC in North Central Pa., surpassed its $11-million goal by raising $11.8 million from 3,715 donors, with the help of more than 30 community volunteers.

“Every dollar donated to Susquehanna Health Foundation stays local and has a huge impact on the future of health care in our communities,” said Sherry Watts, president, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “UPMC is positioned well for continued growth, and we must continue moving forward by redefining quality health care in north central Pa. That’s made possible in part thanks to donor contributions meeting the needs of the organization. These generous investments are shaping the future of our region and we’re so grateful.”

Financial support from the campaign is funding major initiatives improving regional facilities, enhancing technology, and establishing endowments to support attracting and retaining top medical professionals to the region.

Initiatives:

Expansion and renovation of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport – The extensive multi-year project completed in June 2021, provides the patient-centered space and technology to meet the growing demand for services in the region, while increasing local access to the resources and research of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network.

– The extensive multi-year project completed in June 2021, provides the patient-centered space and technology to meet the growing demand for services in the region, while increasing local access to the resources and research of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network. Creation of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at Williamsport — The renovation project will create 30 private inpatient rehabilitation rooms to improve the patient experience, as well as two new rehabilitation gyms with innovative equipment, designed to meet the evolving needs of physical medicine and rehabilitation care in north central Pa.

— The renovation project will create 30 private inpatient rehabilitation rooms to improve the patient experience, as well as two new rehabilitation gyms with innovative equipment, designed to meet the evolving needs of physical medicine and rehabilitation care in north central Pa. Establishment of the Clinical Excellence Endowment — The Clinical Excellence Endowment supports improving clinician recruitment, retention, and education for the long-term by providing equipment, training, and programs geared to advancing clinician knowledge, skills, and the level of care in the region. The campaign has led to the creation of 37 endowments to benefit clinical excellence, retention of staff, and annual needs of many departments throughout UPMC in North Central Pa.

— The Clinical Excellence Endowment supports improving clinician recruitment, retention, and education for the long-term by providing equipment, training, and programs geared to advancing clinician knowledge, skills, and the level of care in the region. The campaign has led to the creation of 37 endowments to benefit clinical excellence, retention of staff, and annual needs of many departments throughout UPMC in North Central Pa. Relocation of the Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Gym – The gym will be relocated directly inside UPMC Williamsport’s East Entrance to make it easily accessible for patients. The larger space will allow for greater distance between equipment and will continue to serve both cardiac and pulmonary rehab patients.

“Our campaign went public in the midst of a global pandemic and the generosity in support of our health care providers was truly admirable,” said Sister Theresa Ann Jacobs, campaign chair. “The results of this campaign are amazing and speak volumes to how essential UPMC is to the communities we serve and how much our communities support our mission.”

In addition to community support, Susquehanna Health Foundation is proud of employee participation in the campaign.

“Strong participation by our employees is evidence they believe in our organization and what we are accomplishing. Employees donated nearly $2 million of their own dollars demonstrating their dedication to our patients, each other, and the life-changing care they provide every day. We are grateful for our employees and all they give back through their jobs and finances,” said Watts.

For additional information about the Foundation, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.