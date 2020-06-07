State College -- Beginning on Friday, June 5, John Hunter, DPM, foot and ankle surgeon for UPMC, will begin providing services by appointment at UPMC Specialty Care, 611 University Drive, Suite 210 in State College. Dr. Hunter provides treatment options for foot and ankle problems including complex fracture repair, total ankle replacement, and wound care.

“Foot and ankle pain shouldn’t prevent you from enjoying life to its fullest,” said Dr. Hunter. “Everyone should have access to quality care and services. By expanding my practice, I’m taking my experience and skills to a new community to provide quality care UPMC is known for. I’ll also continue to treat patients locally in the Lock Haven region.”

Dr. Hunter is accepting new patients at UPMC Specialty Care in State College. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-2020.