It’s that time of year again, the time of year that parents love, and students often dread – back to school. There are many routines associated with going back to school, such as buying a backpack and picking out some new sneakers. Just like these are part of the back-to-school routine, planning out nutritious school lunches should also be a top priority.

Empowering your children

Sometimes packing a lunch isn’t always possible. Getting the kids out of bed and out of the door while trying to get yourself organized, can make for a hectic morning. This is when empowering your children to make smart, healthy choices in the lunch line comes into play.

According to the USDA, a healthy diet should consist of go-to food items that are good for your child and tasty, too. They include:

Vegetables of all types and colors—dark green, red, and orange

Beans, peas, and lentils

Fruits, especially whole fruits

Grains, at least half of which should be wholegrain

Dairy including fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt, and cheese, and/or lactose-free versions and fortified soy beverages and yogurt as alternatives

Protein foods including lean meats, poultry, seafood, and eggs

Nuts and seeds

Teach your child the simple math of building a balanced meal. That means:

½ of the plate should be fresh fruit, salad, or other veggies

¼ of the plate should be a starch such as grains, potatoes, rice, or quinoa

¼ of the plate should be lean protein like chicken, turkey, or fish

Low-fat white milk or low-fat yogurt on the side

Cafeterias have a variety of food choices, so teaching your children the basics of building a healthy plate can encourage them to make healthy selections in the lunch line.

Packing healthy lunches

Lunch can be a healthy, fun part of your child’s school day — and it doesn’t take much effort to prepare healthy lunches for kids. Preparing lunch the night before can save time during the morning rush, making it more likely that your child will be provided with a healthy lunch option. Get your child involved in constructing their meal and explain to them why items are included in their lunch box. Go ahead and get creative while preparing school lunches. Use these tips below to aid in your success.

The same rules apply for prepared and packed lunches as choosing a balanced plate in the lunch line:

¼ of the meal should be fresh fruit: Focus on whole fruits that are fresh, frozen, canned in water and not syrup, or dried. If you buy your child juice, pick only 100% fruit juice.

¼ of the meal should be veggies: Include a variety of vegetables that are fresh or frozen and add them into other parts of the meal like sandwiches or wraps.

¼ of the meal should be grains or starches: Starch is a complex carbohydrate. When people hear the word “starch,” they may think of foods rich in carbs, such as potatoes, rice, and pasta, but many veggies are starches as well. When it comes to grains, opt for whole grains like wheat bread over processed or refined grains such as white bread.

¼ of the meal should be lean protein: Consider lean meats such as fish and poultry, eggs, beans, and unsalted nuts and seeds.

Dairy on the side: Dairy products are an integral part of a balanced diet as they are rich in essential vitamins. Milk, cheeses, soy milk, and yogurt are all great options. Choosing low-fat (1%) or fat-free (skim) milk will give you the same amount of calcium and other nutrients as whole milk, but with less saturated fat and calories. If your child is lactose intolerant, try lactose-free milk or a fortified soy beverage.

Making lunchtime fun time

Lunch keeps your child’s brain and body fueled and ready to learn. It also should be a fun and relaxing mental break. The good news is healthy lunches for kids can look and taste great and can contain an element of fun. Here are some easy lunch ideas that are also super healthy.

Go for the dunk. Children love to dip food into flavorful sauces. A small container of ranch dip or hummus is perfect for veggies like carrots, broccoli, and cucumbers. Use barbecue sauce or honey-mustard dip for chicken slices. SunButter is an allergy-friendly but protein-packed substitute for peanut butter as a dip for apple slices or celery.

Choose small portions and offer variety. Children adore tiny containers. They’re also more likely to eat small portions of a variety of foods rather than an overwhelming amount of one item. Pack colorful bento boxes with raisins, fresh fruits and veggies, cheese cubes, or hard cooked eggs.

Go with a theme. Try a themed lunch like Taco Tuesdays (you can put ingredients in separate containers) or Sushi Fridays (many children like the vivid colors and mild taste of sushi).

Amp up the fun. Your child is more likely to eat healthy school lunches if they are fun and exciting. Try wrapping a turkey sandwich in lettuce instead of bread or packing breakfast foods like whole-grain waffles for lunch.

To have a great school year, kids need to stay healthy. Healthy students are better learners and healthy eating habits can provide the nutrients and energy to get through each school day and the school year. Help set your child up for success this school year by prioritizing nutritious and delicious lunches.

