The warmer weather is finally here and it’s time to swap out a beanie and scarf for light layers and sunscreen to help protect you from the elements of the new season. May is Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month, a time to gain an understanding about the most prevalent cancer in America.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about six million people receive treatment annually for all types of skin cancer. Like all forms of cancer, prevention and early detection are key.

Susceptibility and signs of skin cancer

Skin cancer can affect anyone. However, there are a few additional risk factors that can raise your risk:

Fair complexion – If you have light skin, blue or green eyes, and blonde or red hair, you have a higher risk of developing melanoma. Melanoma is the most lethal of the three major types of skin cancers.

History of sunburns or indoor tanning – Ultraviolet (UV) rays contribute to the development of skin cancer. The number one source of UV rays is the sun and the second is indoor tanning beds. Your risk of skin cancer has an increased range of 55 to 75% through this extra exposure to UV rays.

Family history – Your risk of developing skin cancer is two to three times higher than average if an immediate family member has ever received a diagnosis.

Moles and freckles – More moles and freckles on your body mean more chances that they can be atypical. These unusual moles could be cancerous.

To evaluate your moles, it is recommended to follow your ABCDEs for each of them on the basis of:

Asymmetry (one half of the mole doesn’t match the other)

Border irregularity

Color that is not uniform and dark

Diameter greater than 6 mm (about the size of a pencil eraser)

Evolving in size, shape, or color

You should assess your moles often, and if you’re not sure about a particular mole, do not hesitate to show it to your doctor. A full body skin exam is also recommended at least once a year for an even greater layer of early detection.

What to pack for an outdoor outing

When planning a day by the pool, at the baseball field, or outdoors in general it’s important to know what you can bring to help protect yourself from the sun.

Sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection. Choose an option that is resistant to water and has an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30. Apply approximately two tablespoons to any exposed skin daily and give it time to soak in. If you are around water or sweating, reapply sunscreen every few hours.

Choose an option that is resistant to water and has an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30. Apply approximately two tablespoons to any exposed skin daily and give it time to soak in. If you are around water or sweating, reapply sunscreen every few hours. A wide-brimmed hat to shade your head, face, neck, and ears.

to shade your head, face, neck, and ears. Sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays.

that block UVA and UVB rays. A lightweight cover-up or long-sleeved shirt.

Skin cancer has a 99% survival rate if caught and treated early. Knowing your personal risk, the signs of skin cancer, and how to avoid it from forming in the first place is key. Before you know it, protecting your skin will become a habit and you’ll be golden for skin cancer prevention.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.