Williamsport, Pa. - On April 19, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh announced the expansion of pediatric emergency care services in Northcentral Pennsylvania to ensure that children in the area have access to specialty emergency care. This is the first UPMC Children’s specialty service offered in this region.

As of Monday, providers caring for pediatric patients in emergency departments at UPMC Cole, UPMC Lock Haven, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Wellsboro, and UPMC Williamsport can consult with board-certified UPMC Children's pediatric emergency medicine physicians via telemedicine at any time.

“This collaborative approach with our colleagues at UPMC Children’s allows our regional experts in emergency services to provide a higher level of care right here in our communities,” said Wendy Batschelet, RN, MSN, clinical director, Emergency Services, UPMC Williamsport. “It helps us address the specialty care needs of the rural communities we serve by tapping into resources already available to us as members of the UPMC family.

Local staff in each emergency department are also working closely with UPMC Children’s on their policies and practices to ensure each child and family receives top-quality care and an excellent patient experience.

“This innovative collaboration highlights how we can effectively and efficiently use technology and the resources we already have to improve the patient experience, reduce the burden of travel, keep families connected, and provide the emergency care patients need close to home,” said Michael Gerst, DO, chief medical officer, Emergency Services, UPMC in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

“UPMC Children’s is proud to provide specialized emergency care to children, teens and young adults close to their homes in north central Pennsylvania,” said Mark Sevco, president, UPMC Children’s. “Whether it be visiting the emergency department for a broken bone, or an allergic reaction, we have the ability to provide patients at these locations with specialized care, by the right provider, in the right place, at the right time.”

Families can now also access UPMC Children’s AnywhereCare which provides 24/7 urgent care for newborns up to 17 years old by pediatric advanced practice providers and can be found on the ChildrensPgh app or by searching “UPMC AnywhereCare” in the app store.