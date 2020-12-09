Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC in the Susquehanna Region recently made a $5,000 donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's Health Innovations Program on behalf of its advance practice provider staff in honor of Advanced Practice Providers (APP) Week.

The Health Innovations Program connects the food bank's emergency feeding network and clients served by its programs with medical professionals to promote health, wellness, and nutrition education.

“A person’s health is influenced by many factors, including housing, education, employment, and access to healthy food. These factors, sometimes referred to as the social determinants or social influencers of health, are defined by the conditions and environment in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

“This contribution not only supports a community program that will benefit the lives of those we serve, it also is a symbol of our appreciation for our providers and their dedication, commitment, and ongoing support as we continue to reshape health care delivery and build a brighter future for the entire region. UPMC in the Susquehanna region is blessed to have such an extraordinary team of APPs providing both exceptional clinical care and outstanding patient experience.”