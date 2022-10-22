Pittsburgh, Pa. — Each year, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) assesses health care organizations' use of technology. In 2022, CHIME analyzed nearly 39,000 facilities.

UPMC not only earned the highest rating for the 24th consecutive year, but was also one of only 17 health systems in the U.S. to receive the highest rating for both ambulatory and acute settings.

To achieve this recognition, UPMC and others in this group implemented advanced technologies including telemedicine, access to data at the bedside, and cost analysis tools, and leveraged them to improve care, patient experience, and access to services while reducing costs.

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center facilities also earned high recognition with a score of 7 in the ambulatory domestic category.

“The Most Wired achievement recognizes our team’s ongoing efforts to apply technology to some of the toughest challenges in health care,” said Ed McCallister, UPMC’s chief information officer. “Throughout the pandemic, our technology investments have been key to ensuring that we can meet the needs of our patients – and we continue to look for new ways to deliver compassionate, life-changing care and insurance services.”

Over the last five years, UPMC has invested more than $2.4 billion in technologies across the health system to improve the quality and effectiveness of care. UPMC was an early adopter of electronic medical records and is pioneering advancements in biometrics, machine learning, and natural language processing.

