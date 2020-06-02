Coudersport -- With Potter County entering the Green Phase of reopening, UPMC Cole's Wellness Center in Coudersport was back in business on June 1. Other Centers in Emporium, Port Allegany, and Smethport are expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

“UPMC has been following guidance provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re looking forward to opening and restoring services to the community,” said Theresa Long, manager, Employee Health & Wellness, UPMC Cole.

“The public will notice we’ve made some changes at our facilities to help ensure safety and we’re cleaning around the clock. We appreciate everyone’s support and cooperation through these challenging times and look forward to welcoming members back,” said Long.

UPMC Cole’s Wellness Center in Coudersport will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Active memberships will be honored restarting from closure on March 16.

Members are advised that occupancy restrictions are in place and members must follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask when entering and exiting the facility, and follow the new guidelines in place for cleaning equipment after use and other protective measures.

The steam rooms will remain closed, and personal training, exercise classes, and massages will not be offered at this time. Additional signage and guidance will be provided by staff.