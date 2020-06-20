Coudersport -- The Champion Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine team has a new member: Jackie Sprow, who has more than 14 years of experience in nursing, including work with the Emergency Department at UPMC Cole.

“I have a passion for being a rural health care provider and the unique approach to medicine it provides,” said Sprow. “Our community is small and I’m able to build relationships with my patients. Not only do I see them in the clinic, but I’ll also run into them at the grocery store and around town. These interactions and relationships provide context to who my patients really are and allow me to personalize their care to get them back to enjoying an active life.”

Sprow received her master’s degree in nursing and her advanced certification as a nurse practitioner from St. Joseph’s College, Standish, Maine. She joins orthopaedic surgeons Bradley Giannotti, MD, and Terrace Foust, DO, at UPMC Cole’s Emporium Health Center at 288 Sizerville Rd., Emporium, and UPMC Cole at 1001 E 2nd St., Coudersport.

To schedule an appointment, call Champion Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at (814) 274-5320 or visit UPMCCole.org.