Port Allegany, Pa. -- UPMC welcomes a new dentist, Mabroor Khan, DMD, to the dental health team at UPMC Cole’s Port Allegany Community Health Center.

Dr. Khan received his Dental Medicine degree from A.T. Still University – Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health, Mesa, Ariz., and completed his residency in General Dentistry with NYU Langone Medicine – El Rio Community Health, Tucson, Ariz.

Dr. Khan will see patients at the Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Khan, call (814) 642-7232.

"I have learned through my experience as a provider and through volunteerism, that there are a significant number of individuals facing barriers to accessing quality services, especially in rural communities," said Dr. Khan.

"It has been a passion of mine to serve the underserved areas and to make a difference in these communities. Dentistry plays as essential role in our overall health and well-being. From the very beginning, the Dean of my dental school taught me that, 'dentistry is not just about teeth, but it is about the person attached to the tooth, the family attached to the person, and the community that is attached to the family.' My goal is to do what I can to help the community overcome those barriers and receive the services they need to live healthy lives. With these practices in mind, I hope to make a positive impact in the community."