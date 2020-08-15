Coudersport, Pa. -- The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) has awarded UPMC Cole with an achievement award for its outstanding efforts to improve healthcare in the communities it serves. UPMC Cole was one of only a dozen winners chosen from 131 statewide submissions for work in community health, quality improvement, and operational efficiency.

UPMC Cole’s entry, "Building and Strengthening Better Oral Care for the Communities We Serve," was chosen as a Community Champions Award winner. The project sought to address a lack of accessible dental providers in the region, which results in patients seeking emergency dental care at the hospital. The program studied the gaps in services to develop a framework for patient-centered physical and oral health education. The results were a significant decrease in visits at UPMC Cole’s emergency department for dental concerns (down 68% since 2015), and a decrease in patient no-shows for every dental health office participating in the program from 2018 to 2019.

“This program and HAP recognition are examples of how connected the providers in the rural health setting are to those they serve and how this closeness can lead to best practices across the health care spectrum,” said Tim Brown, vice president of operations, UPMC Cole. “UPMC Cole, our clinics, and our staff not only provide care in our region, but they live here and raise their families here. As members of the community, they are uniquely in tune with the needs of those they serve and are dedicated to developing services to meet those needs.”

UPMC Cole’s winning team will be recognized at HAP’s 2020 Patient Safety and Quality Symposium, which will be held virtually September 9 and 10. HAP’s Achievement Awards program has recognized Pennsylvania hospital excellence since 1978.

“Especially in light of the extraordinary challenges that COVID-19 has presented Pennsylvania’s hospital community, we are pleased to honor the recipients of the 2020 HAP Achievement Awards,” said Andy Carter, HAP’s president and chief executive officer. “These outstanding projects demonstrate the tireless commitment to excellence that Pennsylvania’s hospital community embodies each and every day. We congratulate the winners for their accomplishments.”