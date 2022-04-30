According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) most recent data, about one in 44 children from the U.S. have been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition. Other causes are not yet known. Scientists believe there are multiple causes of ASD that act together to change the most common ways people develop.

Early Signs of Autism

People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different. There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart. The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.

Signs of ASD often appear in early stages of life and will stay present throughout adulthood. It is key to intervene as soon as a diagnosis is suspected. The earlier an individual is evaluated and diagnosed, the sooner treatment services and resource support can be incorporated into developmental care. Below are common early indicators of Autism:

Rarely smiling at caregivers

Rarely mimicking sounds and movements of others

Minimal-to-no eye contact

Does not respond to his/her/their name

Repetitively stiffens arms, hands, and legs

Delays in developmental movements: rolling over, crawling, etc.

More About the Spectrum

There is no single kind of autism as it manifests in varying degrees from non-communicative to highly functional. It is often referred to as “spectrum” to reflect this range of presenting symptoms.

Think of this like the colors on a paint sample strip showing varying shades of the same color ranging from light to dark. At the “light” end of the paint strip or spectrum is the former diagnosis of Asperger’s Disorder. At the other end, the darker end, is the former Autistic Disorder diagnosis. The word “former” is used as we now include these and additional variations of Autism into one collective, encompassing diagnosis of ASD.

Seeking Support

Current treatments for ASD seek to reduce symptoms that interfere with daily functioning and quality of life. ASD affects each person differently, meaning that people with ASD have unique strengths and challenges and different treatment needs. Treatment plans usually involve multiple professionals and are catered to the individual.

If you suspect your child may have ASD, refer to your pediatrician immediately. The need for support will not lessen as autistic children transition to adulthood. Educational, behavioral, medical, and vocational services are just a few kinds of support that is available in your community and your pediatrician can help connect you with local resources.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.