Harper.jpg

Lexis Trembly holds baby Harper, who arrived just in time for Mother's Day.

 UPMC

Williamsport, Pa. — Although moms are celebrated every day at UPMC Magee-Womens maternity care units in north central PA, this Mother’s Day is one for the scrapbooks.

Moms and newborns received crocheted “Mommy & Me” matching hats and headbands donated by Prayer Shawl Ministry knitters as well as special “Mommy & Me” onesies for newborns.

Lynday Saur and Lyla.jpg

Lynday Saur holds baby Lyla, who came just in time for Mother's Day.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.