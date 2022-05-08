Williamsport, Pa. — Although moms are celebrated every day at UPMC Magee-Womens maternity care units in north central PA, this Mother’s Day is one for the scrapbooks.

Moms and newborns received crocheted “Mommy & Me” matching hats and headbands donated by Prayer Shawl Ministry knitters as well as special “Mommy & Me” onesies for newborns.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.