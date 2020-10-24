Darcie Desiderio, DNP, has joined the team of skilled cardiology providers in the Susquehanna region. She is currently seeing patients at UPMC Muncy, and will begin seeing patients at UPMC Specialty Care in Lewisburg once it opens.

“There’s a lot on our minds right now and we may be putting our health on the back burner, but it’s important to never put your heart health on hold as our lives depend on it,” said Desiderio. “Pay close attention to risk factors and focus on living a healthy lifestyle as these are the best means to stave off heart disease. Knowing your key health features such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels allows you to proactively engage in your health, partner with your provider to tailor a treatment plan specific to your needs, and restore your quality of life — which is the most rewarding outcome for a provider."

Desiderio, a nurse practitioner, received her doctor of nursing practice degree from Case Western Reserve University, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Cleveland, Ohio, and her master of advanced practice nursing from New York University, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York. She is certified in critical care, emergency, and heart failure with over 20 years of experience in health care.

UPMC Specialty Care is a multi-specialty clinic that is scheduled to open this November, providing cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pain management, and urology. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 567-5450.