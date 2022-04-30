Williamsport, Pa. -- A current UPMC Magee-Womens specialist is expanding into Williamsport. Joshua Kesterson, MD, is the gynecologic oncologist and medical director of the gynecologic oncology program with UPMC Magee-Womens.

Dr. Kesterson provides care in prevention and treatment of gynecologic cancer and other advanced disorders of the female reproductive system.

Dr. Kesterson received his medical degree from University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo. He completed his residency in obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health at the University of Louisville, Louisville, Ky., and a fellowship in gynecologic oncology with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, N.Y. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and gynecologic oncology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“As a physician and a professor, I value personal collaboration with patients for each individual case,” said Dr. Kesterson. “Knowledge empowers each patient during the treatment process, and I look forward to working with new patients and colleagues in north central Pa.”

As part of UPMC Magee-Womens network, the women’s health teams in our region work closely with physicians across all UPMC hospitals to provide expert care regardless of location.

Dr. Kesterson sees patients at 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport. To make an appointment, call (570) 321-3300.

