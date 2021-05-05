Muncy, Pa. - Narcan, an emergency nasal spray medication that reverses opioid effects and may save someone's life during an overdose situation, will be available for free during a UPMC and West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission event.

Each kit will include medication and instructions for use.

Stop by UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., on Monday, May 10 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to receive a kit.

To access the event, pull into the UPMC Muncy emergency department parking lot off E. Water St. A tent will be located between the emergency department entrance and the entrance to UPMC Family Medicine at Muncy.

Remain in your car; staff will bring everything to you to comply with CDC guidelines. Please wear a mask.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a substance use disorder, feel free to call West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission's 24/7 hotline at (570) 220-2764.