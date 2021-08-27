Williamsport, Pa. - UPMC and Weis Markets have teamed up to launch “Healthy Susquehanna,” which is a regional educational campaign aimed at raising health awareness in the five-county region of Northcentral Pa. through social media.

According to a release, the campaign focuses on addressing chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Potter, and Tioga counties.

Tapping into the organizations’ combined social media presence, Healthy Susquehanna offers local health news, affordable grocery shopping tips, and unique content from Weis and UPMC dietitians including easy recipes, shopping experiences, and cooking demonstrations conveniently on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Baldwin Publishing, a Pennsylvania publisher of nutrition-focused content, will also contribute with engaging health and wellness content.

“We share a common passion for wanting to improve the health of our communities,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, UPMC.

“Together we can educate our communities on how a healthy lifestyle can improve many common health issues such as heart disease and diabetes, and we want to do it in a fun and engaging way," Jackson-Gehris said.

This unique partnership is a joint effort between the region’s largest hospital and grocer to harness the power of their partnership to influence local behaviors.

Healthy Susquehanna will feature daily social media channel posts with information on accessible healthcare services, healthy activities, tips for health living, promotions, and nutritious recipes available in this region.

“We’re committed to helping our customers and neighbors learn more about health and wellness, particularly the ways that help them address chronic health conditions,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing.

“That’s why we are pleased to be working with UPMC on a project that helps customers shop for products that facilitate a healthier lifestyle," Bonacci added.