A hospital staff member—not a doctor—was the first to jump into action at the scene of a November car crash outside UPMC Williamsport.

Shaun McQuay, rehabilitation aide, Physical Therapy, UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, was working in the gym area when he gazed through the glass wall to see smoke billowing into the sky from a car crashed outside the south side of the John Wenner Building.

McQuay raced through the parking lot where he discovered the car was still in drive, engine revving and doors locked. Pleas and pounds on the driver side window did nothing as the man inside remained unconscious, clinging to his steering wheel. Smoke began to fill the cab and McQuay knew he had to act quickly.

"I really didn't have anything going through my mind. It was just let's get him out of the car and away from it," he said.

McQuay ran back inside, grabbed a claw hammer he uses for wrist therapy and made his way back out to the chaos. Like a fireman, he pounded the window twice before it shattered.

A patient who was receiving therapy moments earlier also joined the rescue effort as he helped unbuckle the dazed man and unlocked the passenger door.

While others joined in to assist, a fire ignited at the driver's side tire as fluids leaked from the smashed engine. Again, McQuay had to make his way back inside, this time for a fire extinguisher.

Moments after the man was removed from the wreckage by good samaritans, McQuay extinguished the flames, but the 15 mile-an-hour southwest winds did him no favors. The smoke and fumes from the extinguisher engulfed him, which he inhaled; he later had to spend nearly six hours in the emergency department for observations before being released.

That emergency room stay, as well as the scar on his hand from the broken glass, are small sacrifices he would make again to aide in the escape. McQuay has yet to meet the man he helped save. He hasn't heard much of his condition either but hopes he is recovering nicely.

"I would love to meet him but, if not, hopefully everything worked out," McQuay said.

It's not the first time McQuay has stepped in and stepped up to help. About four years ago, UPMC was campaigning for organ donations. McQuay signed up, was tested, and found a match. He donated part of his liver and helped an ill man enjoy the last few years of his life.

"That's what I love to do. I feel great when I do stuff like that. If you're in health care, it's what you should be doing," McQuay said. "It just feels good."

It's one of the reasons why McQuay got into health care. He started with UPMC about eight years ago and has enjoyed helping patients get healthy and remain active ever since.

"I realized I really enjoy helping people, even if it is indirectly. It's still something I really enjoy doing," McQuay humbly said. "After the liver donation, I really got into helping others. I never want to shy away from doing stuff like that."

