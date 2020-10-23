Wellsboro, Pa. – The Pine Creek Rail Trail closed October 15 between Rattlesnake Rock and Tiadaghton Campground due to trail resurfacing. The Tioga State Forest estimated the section would be closed through October 30, 2020.

According to a news release, the contractor has finished putting down the new trail surface and was able to roll out some of the grooves and will be trying to fix some of the damage that the contractor was unable to fix in the Spring.

All of the newly resurfaced trail will be opened up Friday, Oct. 23 with the exception of three miles where the surface is still too soft to ride on.

The trail will be closed from Blackwell to 4 miles south of Tiadaghton. The section is marked with a barricade and caution signs. You will be able to walk or bike this section BESIDE the new trail surface since the contractor equipment has been removed.

The Bureau of Forestry urges the public to stay off this section of the new trail surface so further damages are prevented.

The entire section should be open by October 30, according to DCNR.