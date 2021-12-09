Wellsboro -- Community organizations, performers, birdwatchers, and Santa Claus are all ready for some holiday festivities in Tioga County! Here are some upcoming events to explore:

Pet Photos with Santa in Wellsboro, Mansfield, and Tioga Junction

Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Pet Photos with Santa will be at three locations where Santa will pose with pets of all types from dogs to guinea pigs and horses and with children and adults.

This Friday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pet Photos with Santa will be at Rockwell's Feed Farm and Pet Supply at 1943 Shumway Hill Road, just off Route 6 near Wellsboro and this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield.

Next Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pet Photos with Santa will be at Hall’s Lumber and Hardware at 18759 Route 287 at the Route 328 intersection at Tioga Junction.

For a $5 donation, receive a 4-inch by 6-inch cardstock framed color photo, and for a $10 donation, one that is 8-inch by 10-inches.

Email secondchanceAs@yahoo.com, call (570) 376-3646, or visit Second Chance’s Heading Home Center’s Facebook page for more information.

Ted Vigil's "A Rocky Mountain Christmas: A John Denver Holiday Tribute Show"

At 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 10, Ted Vigil will take the stage in the Deane Center's Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro and present A Rocky Mountain Christmas: A John Denver Holiday Tribute Show.

This show is close to selling out. If tickets are still available, they will be sold at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The audience will be amazed by how much Vigil looks and sounds like Denver, who died in 1997 at the age of 53.

On stage with Vigil will be Devin Thetford at the piano and Amy Daves, fiddle player, with both accompanying on vocals. They will perform songs Denver wrote and made famous such as "Country Roads," "Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders” and “Grandma’s Feather Bed” as well as the music icon’s “Christmas is for Cowboys” and “Christmas Like A Lullaby” along with classics like “Jingle Bells" and “Silent Night.”

In addition, Vigil will perform his own composition “Sing My Song,” written as a personal tribute to Denver.

For four and a half years, from 2010 to 2014, the late Steve Wiesberg, John Denver's lead guitarist from 1973 to 1977, toured with Vigil.

"It was like working with John again," Wiesberg said at the time. "I've worked with every John Denver tribute (artist) and none of them have the look and the voice Ted has. He's uncanny."

Admission is $25. For more information or for tickets, call (570) 724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com. Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanying a paying adult; however, seats must be reserved for all attending.

17th Annual "Messiah: A Community Sing"

Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting the 17th Annual “Messiah: A Community Sing” this Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street in Wellsboro.

Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741, the “Messiah" is the signal work of the Christmas season for millions of people around the world, primarily because of the “Hallelujah” chorus.

Coordinating the community sing is Thomas Putnam, HG artistic director.

"It lasts about an hour," Putnam said. "Handel took text from the Bible to tell the Christmas story. The music is beautiful. There are five choruses that those attending can sing together. Mansfield University choral program students sing the solos. Everyone is welcome to come and sing--or listen."

Peggy Dettwiler, Mansfield University’s Choral Activities director, will conduct. At Mansfield, she directs the Concert Choir, Festival Chorus and Chamber Singers and teaches choral conducting and methods.

Audience members who want to join in singing the choruses are encouraged to sit in the soprano, alto, tenor and bass vocal sections. Musical scores will be provided or participants can bring their own.

There will be plenty of room for audience members who choose to listen to all of the music but not sing.

Vocal soloists from Mansfield University include: sopranos, Emma Criswell of Milton, Madison Felpel of Lititz, Deanna Mogianesi of Macungie and Lily Jean Woughter of Binghamton N.Y.; mezzo-soprano Taylor Stevens of Waynesboro; tenor, Carter Route of Canton; and baritones, Tyler Boyles of Williamsport and Andrew Clark of Owego, N.Y. The students are Vocal Performance, Music Education and/or Music Technology majors.

Ken Myers of Port Allegheny, an MU alumnus, will play the organ. Also featured will be a string quartet including Ashley and John Paul Tobin of Williamsport; Jared Vamvakias of Boyertown, a sophomore Music Education and Performance major at MU; and Garet Holdren who teaches cello at MU.

Admission at the door is Pay-What-You-Can. Proceeds will benefit the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs. No reservations are required.

For more information, call Hamilton-Gibson at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

Register by Monday, Dec. 13 to participate in the Christmas Bird Count

The deadline for people to register to count birds on their own properties or to go on the road and count is no later than Monday, Dec. 13 for the Dec. 18 Cowanesque Circle Bird Count and by Monday, Dec. 27 for the Jan. 1 Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle Bird Count.

It is not necessary to be a member of either the local Tiadaghton Audubon Society or the National Audubon Society to participate in the Christmas Bird Count, which occurs across America between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 every year.

“We would like more people to get involved by counting the birds at their own feeders on their own properties either on Dec. 18 or Jan. 1,” said Sean Minnick, who is coordinating the two bird counts. “We would also like to know who is interested in taking part in person in either the Cowanesque Circle or Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird counts."

Sean continued: "If backyard birders call or email me, I can tell them how to do a count and whether they are in one of our circle areas and should send the data to us. If they live outside our circle areas, they will be referred to the appropriate place to report their bird data."

Those interested can sign up by emailing tasmember@yahoo.com or by calling Minnick at (570) 948-9052. Bird count volunteers will get their area assignments or confirmation of their participation from their own properties via email.

Both the Cowanesque and Wellsboro-Mansfield counts are performed in a "count circle" with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers are needed per circle. Each participant will count every bird they see as they follow their assigned routes.

The Cowanesque Circle is centered on Cowanesque Lake and has a radius of 7.5 miles, which covers the following areas: North - Pinnacle State Park in N.Y.; South - Ives Run Campground; West - Osceola; and East - East Lawrence Road and Woodford Road.

The Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle is centered on the intersection of Whitneyville and Charleston roads with a radius of 7.5 miles, covering the following areas: North - Ives Run Campground; South - Arnot and South Elk Road; West - Route 6 and Heise Run Road; and East - Mansfield University.

Wellsboro Community Concert Association show featuring Lou Walinsky on piano

The third concert of the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s 2021-2022 season will feature Lou Walinsky at the piano at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

An arranger, improviser and classically trained pianist, Walinsky has spent more than 40 years building his repertoire into a musical melting pot performing works not only by Chopin, Schumann and Beethoven but also a wide variety of music from Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm” to Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

“Music from all different styles and genres has always spoken to me poignantly and emotionally,” he said. “In addition to being a serious classical musician as an avocation for most of my life, I spent years playing ‘club dates,’ which requires knowing a huge number of pop and swing tunes. I’ve also played in jazz bands and a klezmer band. I love Irish music, reggae, country, Jewish music, Latin music and more – really any music that feels soulful to me.”

Walinsky has performed solo concerts at numerous venues, including the JFK Center for the Performing Arts, the Delaware Art Museum, the Sedgwick Cultural Center in Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Art Alliance, and produced two solo albums of piano arrangements.

For 2019-2020, Walinsky was awarded a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts grant, which funded concerts in Wynnewood, Pa. and Philadelphia. During the pandemic, he has been recording numerous videos of his piano arrangements and was featured as part of a concert series playing his original song “Blues-Like.” In July of 2021, he was named Artist of the Month by the national organization Braver Angels.

A season ticket will admit one adult with accompanying minor children, 12 and under to the last four concerts of the season.

Tickets can also be purchased for an individual concert. They are $25 per adult and $5 per child 12 and under and $5 per student, 13 to 18.

Season ticket forms are available by visiting www.wellsborocca.org, by calling the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220 or stopping in at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

To reserve tickets for a concert, call (570) 724-6220 or arrive at the Deane Center at 7:15 p.m., 15 minutes before the performance. Tickets at the door are sold on a first-come first-served, space-available basis. Also available is COVID-19 safety guideline information.

Williamsport City Jazz Orchestra holiday show in Wellsboro

The Williamsport City Jazz Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Among the tunes the orchestra will play are: “God Rest Ye Mambo Gentleman,” “Good Swing Wenceslas,” “Lo! How a Rose E'er Blooming,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Rick Doganiero of Wellsboro is one of the musicians who will be performing. He plays baritone saxophone. On alto saxophone will be Larry Fisher and Adam Wright; tenor saxophone, Dick Adams and Diana Bailey; baritone saxophone, Doganiero and Laura Garside; trumpet, Eddie Severn, Dale Orris, Jeff Smith and Doug LeBlanc; trombone, Kevin Henry, Becky Ciabattari, Mike Damiani and Bill Ciabattari; at the piano, Steve Adams; bass, Tim Breon; and drums, Bobby Leidhecker.

“The vision of our group is to give great musicians an opportunity to play jazz standards, contemporary music and big band classics to enthusiastic audiences—and to nurture an appreciation of jazz music in the next generation,” said Leidhecker, president and founding member.

Many of the area’s best jazz musicians are members of the orchestra, which plays popular, familiar, obscure, sentimental, and exciting big band jazz tunes that appeal to audiences.

The Dec. 18 concert is BYOB with audience members encouraged to reserve a table, bring their own favorite beverages and snacks and sit with family and friends to enjoy the music.

Admission is $15. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult; however seats must be reserved to accommodate them.

For tickets and to reserve a table, call (570) 724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.