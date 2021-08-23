Wellsboro -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions is busily preparing for three projects: Tune In To Radio HG Festival's online performances (August 28), performances of "Ring of Fire" on August 24-26, and auditions for the women's project "Woodpecker Lips" on August 28-September 1.

Tune In To Radio HG Festival

Five radio plays offering suspense, comedy, Western drama and a spoof of Dragnet and modern art are all part of the fun experience called Hamilton-Gibson's Tune In To Radio HG Festival.

There will be one audio only online performance of five radio plays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 so the audience can listen to them as they would have been heard during the Golden Age of American radio.

In "Sam Spade and the Corporation Murders" directed by Mitch Kreisler of Rochester, N.Y., Spade plays both sides of the coin when an angry wife and her conniving husband each try to hire him to investigate the other. The case leads this hard-boiled private detective into a deadly game of murder. It originally aired on Sept. 6, 1946.

"Easy Aces: Jane Gets Jury Duty:" director is Sarah Duterte of Wellsboro. Despite her husband's skepticism, Jane is convinced her talents are being wasted when called to jury duty so she shops around to find the jury she likes best. The series of 15-minute episodes aired five days a week for 15 years, from 1930 to 1945.

In "The Thin Man: The Case of The Goofy Groom" directed by Yolie Canales of Wellsboro, husband and wife Nick and Nora Charles get caught up in a strange situation when they attend a wedding reception for an old friend. The Adventures of the Thin Man radio series was broadcast on all four major radio networks from 1941 to 1950.

"Gunsmoke: The Mortgage:" director is Gabe Hakvaag of Wellsboro. U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon and his deputy, Chester Proudfoot, are reluctant to serve the foreclosure papers on a family on the brink of disaster. Can they find another way? The Gunsmoke radio series ran from 1952 to 1961. The television series ran for 20 seasons from 1955 to 1975.

"ArtNet," directed by Yolie Canales, is a spoof of Dragnet and modern art. Join Detective Joe Frida as he gets "just the facts, ma'am" and learns about the mysterious missing model Mona Lisa and where she went. This contemporary radio play, written by Eric Coble, takes the audience on a cruise through the criminal art world.

Tickets for both the in-person shows and the livestream, audio only show can be purchased at hgp.booktix.com. Those who buy tickets for an in-person performance will be offered a discount code if they would also like to hear the audio only version via the Internet.

Audio only performance tickets are $10. Live performances at the Coolidge Theatre are $14 for adults and $6 for those 18 and younger.

Ring of Fire

Performances of Hamilton-Gibson's production of "Ring of Fire" are being held in three different locations this week. The unique musical is for all ages and features more than two dozen classic tunes from the iconic songbook of the late Johnny Cash. Among them are: “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune, "Ring of Fire."

Each performance begins at 7 p.m. The show will be presented on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Cowanesque Valley High School at 51 North Fork Road in Westfield, on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Williamson High School at 33 Junction Cross Road in Tioga and on Thursday, Aug. 26 rain or shine in the commercial corporate hangar at the Wellsboro-Johnston Airport at 112 Runway Road, near Wellsboro.

Six multi-talented cast members, including Anne Acker, Eric Bailey, Cindy Bastian, Frank "Sandy" Higgins, Noyes Lawton and Logan Route and four instrumentalists, Gordie Dunlap, Pete McLelland Sr., Mark Moffett and Thomas Putnam will perform hits by "The Man in Black."

The Deerfield Charitable Trust is sponsoring the Cowanesque Valley and Williamson performances. Admission at the door is Pay-What-You-Can for each one.

Admission to the Wellsboro Johnston Airport performance is $14 per adult and $6 for youth 18 and under. A FlexPass is $60. Tickets can be purchased at hgp.booktix.com.

Woodpecker Lips Auditions

Hamilton-Gibson is seeking women to play 13 female roles. Open, in-person auditions for the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project are being held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.

No registration is required to audition. Select an audition date and time and come to the Warehouse Theatre.

The production "Woodpecker Lips," inspired by the phrase “She’s tougher than Woodpecker Lips," includes 13 original monologues. Some of them are dramatic with intense moments. Others are bolder and funnier or quiet and reflective.

The monologues range from five to eleven minutes apiece. Written by local women especially for this year’s production, all of them are about real Pennsylvania women, contemporary or historical.

Needed are 13 female adults and young women ages 13 and up to fill the roles. Material from the monologue scripts will be provided to those who audition.

The 13 women featured in the monologues are: Alison Bechdel at age 22 in the mid 1980s in Beech Creek, Pa., on the cusp of becoming a well-known American cartoonist and graphic novelist; Mary Wells at age 51 in 1814 who, with her husband, founded Wellsboro; Mariette Butler Sears at age 48 in 1880, wife of George Washington Sears whose pen name was Nessmuk; Mary Cassatt at age 73 in 1917, a painter and printmaker living in France; Hetty Murray, in her late 20s in the late 1700s, a black servant who moved from Delaware to the Wellsboro area; Edna Goodwin at age 31 in 1950 who came to Wellsboro from South Carolina; Mary Jemison at age 69 in 1812, a woman born of Scotch-Irish descent who was adopted into a Seneca Nation of Indians family; Elizabeth Jane Cochran at age 22 in 1887, a journalist better known by her pen name Nellie Bly; Joan Marie Larkin at age 13 in 1971 taking her first guitar lesson before becoming known as Joan Jett; Queen Anne (last name unknown) who is in her mid 50s in the late 1800s and the proprietor of a “hotel” and rum bar in Slate Run; Tabitha Ann Wilcox, at age 82 in 1990, a wizened, white-haired old woman who has had an adventurous life; Cornelia Bryce Pinchot at age 53 in 1934, a feminist, suffragist, social justice activist, and wife of the Governor of Pennsylvania; and Rachel Carson at age 57 in 1963, a marine biologist, author and conservationist.

The 2021 women's project will conclude with performances of all 13 monologues at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 & 30 and Nov. 5 & 6 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 31 & Nov. 7.

For more information about the auditions, the Woodpecker Lips production or to get involved, call the Hamilton-Gibson office at (570) 724-2079 or email Jessie Thompson at WoodpeckerLips2021@gmail.com.