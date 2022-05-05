Wellsboro, Pa. -- This weekend, two community events will give women in Tioga County a chance to get outdoors and actively involved in a club.

This Saturday, May 7, the Armed Women of America (Formerly the Well Armed Woman) Shooting Club is hosting a Gun Shop Hop. Any woman interested in attending is welcome to join, even if they are not members of the club.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will host a free two-part fly fishing beginner course for women on May 11 and 22.

Gun Shop Hop

The group is meeting at 8:15 a.m. on May 7 in the CVS Plaza parking lot at 197 North Main Street in Mansfield. At 8:30 a.m., they will leave from the parking lot and carpool to Up in Arms Shooting Supplies, Inc. at 465 Main Street in East Smithfield to do some shopping, and then go to Burke’s Gun Shop at 38 Trail Road in Meshoppen, Pa. for shopping and shooting practice.

"We are planning to eat at the Fireplace Restaurant in Tunkhannock before returning to Mansfield,” said Marilyn Jones who co-leads the group with Michelle Lawrence.

Those who want to practice shooting at Burke’s should bring their own gun, ammunition, eye and ear protection and money for the range fee along with snacks and water. Attendees may also rent a firearm of their choosing. More ammunition and paper targets can be purchased there.

For more information about the May 7 Gun Shop Hop, call Jones at (570) 549-2794 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com or call Lawrence at (570) 404-7738 or email annietackleberry@hotmail.com.

Women's Intro to Fly Fishing

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering the free two-part “Women’s Intro to Fly Fishing” program twice and the two-part “Intro to Fly Fishing” program once. All three free programs include Part 1 virtual instruction and Part 2 in-person instruction. Preregistration is required.

Women interested in learning fly fishing basics must preregister now for one of the two-part “Women’s Intro to Fly Fishing” programs. Part 1, the two-hour virtual component will be given online this coming Wednesday, May 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Part 2, the three-hour in-person component will be given on Saturday, May 21 at Nessmuk Lake near Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Choose to attend either the morning session or the afternoon session at Nessmuk Lake, not both. The Saturday, May 21 morning session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Saturday, May 21 afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Preregister here for the Women's Intro to Fly Fishing morning session or here for the Women's Intro to Fly Fishing afternoon session.

The general fly fishing beginner course for anyone age 12 years of age and up can register here. Part 1, the virtual component is on Wednesday, May 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Part 2, the three-hour in-person component is on Sunday morning, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nessmuk Lake near Wellsboro, PA 16901.

About Part 1

The two-hour virtual portion is being given from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this coming Wednesday, May 11 for participants in all three programs. From the comfort of home, learn the following: fly fishing gear, knots to know, aquatic insects and artificial fly comparisons, two important casts, reading the water, hooking, landing and releasing fish and the logistics for the in-person component of the program.

About Part 2

Nessmuk Lake, Wellsboro, PA 16901. The in-person component of each of the three programs provides participants with the opportunity to review the skills they learned virtually and apply them while fishing alongside Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff and Fishing Skills instructors. Fly-fishing gear and instruction is provided at no cost to participants for the duration of the in-person session. Participants who register and attend will receive a fly-fishing packet at the in-person portion of the program and additional fly-fishing resources via mail.

