Berwick, Pa. – On Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., United in Recovery, a substance use disorder prevention, education, and recovery support organization, along with the support of peer volunteers from BHARP Youth and Family Tree Project and Jeremy's Journey, will come together to host a free, socially-distanced community overdose awareness event in observance of Black Balloon Day at Sponsler Park.

Black Balloon Day occurs every year on March 6 and has become a national and international event to raise awareness about overdose deaths. Black Balloon Day began with one family’s loss; it started in remembrance of Greg Tremblay, who passed away of an overdose when he was 38 years old on March 6, 2015.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, and opioid addiction is driving this epidemic. Americans are more likely to pass away from an opioid overdose than they are from a car accident. Black Balloon Day helps create awareness around the important issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and to their loved ones.

Through a grant awarded to United in Recovery, the organization can distribute naloxone, commonly known as name brand Narcan, to members of the general public. Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication that only has one job: to reverse an opioid overdose and save a life. United in Recovery has coordinated with the Berwick Borough to organize this Black Balloon Day event to provide support to loved ones who have experienced loss.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the community may safely drive by and pick up naloxone and information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, and basic needs assistance. Attendees will also be given a black balloon to tie outside their door in remembrance of a loved one who has passed from an overdose.

Sponsler Park is located at the 600 Block of Monroe Street, Berwick. CDC guidelines and social-distancing will be enforced. Please wear a mask. For more information, please email coordinator@unitedinrecovery.org or call (570) 380-0043.