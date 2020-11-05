Lewisburg, Pa. – The Union County Library System - The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library; Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton - is hosting the following events in November 2020. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

All three libraries will be closed Thursday, November 26 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. West End Library will also be closed on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult Program

Learn to Virtually Visit with Family: A virtual program on Monday, November 9, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will learn about different programs and apps to digitally connect with family members around the world from the comfort of home. This program is hosted through Google Meetings. All registrants must have a computer and internet connection, and provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program. Register here.

Children's Programs

Virtual Preschool Storytime with Ms. Davena, Tuesdays, November 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for a virtual storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Links for accompanying activities and crafts will be included in the description below each video. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Virtual Baby Storytime with Ms. Davena, Fridays, November 6, 13, and 20 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for a virtual storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" Program format of songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Apple Turkey Take-Away, Wednesday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register to pick up the makings of an Apple Turkey. Design and create your very own Apple Turkey Sculpture, take a picture of your finished creation, and submit it to: contest@publibuc.org.

Herr Memorial Library

Children's Programs

Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discover with Pick-up Craft, every Wednesday.

A weekly virtual story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers is available on Facebook or YouTube. Drop in during library hours and make a craft that coordinates with the lesson or theme of the week.

Monthly STEM Activity, during library hours.

Gobble, Gobble, Gobble, Where is Mr. Turkey? Call ahead to schedule a time to explore this month’s STEM activity station. Open during library hours. For ages 2-5. The station is thoroughly cleaned after each session.

West End Library

Adult Programs

Basic Crochet, Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to noon

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

The Art of Cooking with Friends, Thursday, November 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The library's cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. Visit the library to select a recipe for November’s theme: Thanksgiving Side Dishes. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

Comic Book Talk - Virtual Program, every Tuesday.

Learn about the history, creators, and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Children's Programs

Virtual Preschool Discover, every Tuesday.

This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs, and age-appropriate activities. For children up to age 5. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Reading with Maverick, Saturday, November 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child will be allowed at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.

November Craft of the Month, during library hours.

Pick up supplies to make stand-up pom-pom pal at home. Choose from a turkey, owl, or squirrel. Available while supplies last.