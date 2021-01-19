Union County, Pa. -- The Public Library for Union County, Herr Memorial Library, and West End Library are hosting the following events this February.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For additional information and to sign up for events requiring registration, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org. Please note that all Union County libraries will close on Monday, February 15 in observance of President's Day.

All locations will host "What's All the Hoopla?" to introduce library patrons to the digital library service Hoopla on February 8 from 3 to 4 p.m. The online program will teach participants how to sign up for, browse, and borrow items with the Hoopla app. All registrants must have a compatible device and internet connection to view the presentation, as well as provide an email address to receive a link to join. Register here.

The Public Library for Union County

Weaving Valentine's Hearts: Tuesday, February 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Show some love this Valentine's day with this fun woven heart basket! Use paper, felt or any other material you have at home. Visit this page and follow the instructions to make your very own Valentine heart.

Clothespin Snowflake Take-Home Craft: Tuesday, February 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feeling the winter blues already? Add some fun by making snowflakes out of clothespins! Stop by the library during library hours to pick up this take-home craft. The library provides the clothespins. First come first serve while supplies last.

Online Preschool Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Every Tuesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for online storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Links for accompanying activities and crafts are included in the description below each video. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Online Baby Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Every Friday from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for an online storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" Program format of songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Lego Challenge Club: Wednesday, February 3 (First Wednesday of each month)

Check in to receive your new challenges. Send in your photos via email to Ms. Davena to be posted to our online Lego Club Gallery. Participants must register in order participate and to view the gallery. To register, call the library at (570) 523-1172 or click here to register online.

STEM Science Program: Wednesday, February 3 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Use materials from around the house to create cool winter science experiments! Ms. Mary will guide you with an online video available on Facebook and YouTube. Instructions and a list of supplies will be provided for you to recreate at home. For ages 5-12. To register, call the library at (570) 523-1172 or click here to register online.



Herr Memorial Library

Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discover with Pick-up Craft: Every Wednesday

A weekly virtual story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers is available on Facebook or YouTube. Stop by during library hours and take home a craft that coordinates with the lesson or theme of the week.

STEM Pick Up Activity: Every other week during library hours

Stop in every other week to pick up a STEM activity you can do at home for hands-on learning with your child. Available while supplies last.\

Bookmarked: Teen Book Club Zoom Meeting

Monday, February 1 – 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Discover your love for reading at the first official teen space book club meeting. Together we will start our reading journey through our first novel: Rebel Rising. All registrants must have a computer or device connected to the internet to participate and provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program on the day of the class. Register online.

Bookmarked: Teen Book Club Zoom Meeting: Monday, February 17 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Discover your love for reading at the first official teen space book club meeting. Talk to friends and enjoy reading the novel Regina Rising. All registrants must have a compatible device with internet to participate and provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program. Register online.

Teen Online Movie Night: Wednesday, February 3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Travel through space as the group watches "Star Wars: Rogue One." Talk to friends and just have fun. Any teen can join the Discord channel by clicking here.

West End Library

Basic Crochet: Saturday, February 6 from 10 a.m. to noon (first Saturday of each month)

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

Comic Book Talk: Online every Tuesday

Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk. Watch on Facebook or on YouTube.

Virtual Preschool Discover: Every Tuesday

This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs and age-appropriate activities. For children up to age 5. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

February Craft of the Month: Any time during library hours

The February Craft of the Month is a Valentine Bear Paper Plate Craft Kit. All the supplies are provided except for the school glue. Parents can call the library to request the kits that can be picked up in the foyer. Available while supplies last.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, February 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.