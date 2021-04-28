Lewisburg, Pa. - The Union County Library System, consisting of the Public Library for Union County, Herr Memorial Library, and West End Library, is hosting the following events in May 2021. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

All Locations

Online Shopping Safety virtual program: Monday, May 3, 3 to 4 p.m.

Learn the best practices for shopping and buying items online. All registrants must have a computer and internet connection to view this presentation as well as provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program on the day of the presentation. Register online.

Public Library for Union County

Adult Programs

Hot Air Balloon Mobile Pick Up Craft: Tuesday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Add a unique twist to your home decor with our hot air balloon mobile perfect for any room! Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your supplies. Paper, wooden dowels and directions provided by the library. First come first served while supplies last.

All Things Books Facebook Group: Ongoing

A Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, recommendations, favorite authors, book discussions, and more is available here.

Children's Programs

Spring Fling at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market: Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by the library table to visit Ms. Mary and Ms. Davena and get a sneak peek at Summer Quest 2021. Simple take-home crafts will be available at the table.

Online Preschool Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Tuesdays, May 4, 11, and 18, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for online storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Links for accompanying activities and crafts are included in the description below each video. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Online Baby Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Fridays, May 7, 14, and 21 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for an online storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Lego Challenge Club: Wednesday, May 5 (first Wednesday of each month)

Receive new LEGO Challenges on the first Wednesday of each month. Send your photos via email to Ms. Davena to be posted to the online Lego Club Gallery. Once a month, one lucky Lego builder will have their creation featured on the library's Facebook page. Registration is required to participate and view the gallery. To register, call the library at (570) 523-1172 or register online.

Cultural Storytime: Tuesday, May 11 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Explore a country and its language with stories, songs and activities. A collaboration with the Bucknell University’s Foreign Language Department. View on YouTube. For ages 3-5.

Herr Memorial Library

All Ages

Monthly STEM Activity: During library hours

A STEM activity for children and adults alike themed "April Showers Bring May Flowers."

Book in a Jar: During library hours

Patrons can attempt to guess the title and author of a shredded book in a jar and compete to win a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

Adult/Teen Programs

Special Stitches Knitting Group: Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m.

The Special Stitches Knitting Group welcomes all skill levels. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Novel Thoughts Book Club: Thursday, May 6, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (first Thursday of each month)

Join fellow book lovers and discuss a new book each month. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

STEM Take Home Bags for Adults: During library hours

Each month adults can pick up a new packet of coloring pages, word puzzles, and more!

Teen Game Night: Mondays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Have fun playing games with old and new friends at the Teen Space's weekly Game Night. Join the Discord chat!

Teen Anime Night: Wednesday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Relax and have fun with friends at the teen space while watching an anime movie. Join the Discord chat!

Teen Movie Night: May 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Relax and have fun with friends at the monthly movie night for teens. Join the Discord chat!

West End Library

Adult Programs

Comic Book Talk Virtual Program: Every Tuesday

Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Basic Crochet: Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to noon (first Saturday of each month)

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn available. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

Mahjong: Fridays, May 7 and 21, 1 to 3 p.m.

Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience needed; an instructor will be on-hand to teach newcomers. The group will meet in the outdoor gazebo. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

Outdoor Book Sale: Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bags of books will be sold for $10 and filled with a mix of hardcover and paperback books. Certain genres may be requested. Individual books will be available for browsing in the gazebo.

The Art of Cooking with Friends: Thursday, May 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

The cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. May’s theme is Veintisiete de Mayo, a Mexican dinner. The group meets outdoors in the library’s gazebo (weather permitting). Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

Children's Programs

Virtual Preschool Discover: Every Tuesday

This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs and age-appropriate activities. For children up to age 5. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

May Craft of the Month: During library hours

The May Craft of the Month is a paper crown that children can decorate. For ages 3-10. Available while supplies last.

Vision Screening: Thursday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents and preschool children may receive a vision screening from Central Susquehanna Sign Services. A $1.00 registration fee is required. To sign up, call the library at (570) 922-4773.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.