Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Wednesday, Pennsylvania's state government commemorated the two-year anniversary of Pennie, Pennsylvania's state-based health exchange. Over 335,000 patients have enrolled for coverage through Pennie and with American Rescue Plan funding, average premiums after subsidies have dropped by half since the start of 2021, bringing the new average to $86 per month.

Pennie was established through Act 42 of 2019, which was passed unanimously by the General Assembly and given final approval on July 2, 2019.

“The unique opportunity created by the COVID-19 Enrollment Period and the effectuation of the American Rescue Plan has increased and expanded savings through Pennie, creating a pathway to affordable coverage and financial protection to more Pennsylvanians. Pennie’s top priority is to connect Pennsylvanians to quality, affordable health coverage; and there has never been a better opportunity to do so,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Department Commissioner Jessica Altman. “We strongly encourage anyone who is uninsured to apply through Pennie before the deadline Sunday.”

“As a state-based exchange, we now have the flexibility and autonomy necessary to meet the specific needs of Pennsylvanians,” said Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman.

Anyone seeking health coverage is encouraged to visit pennie.com and enroll today to receive savings in 2021 through the COVID-19 Enrollment Period. If you don’t apply by the August 15 deadline, you may have to wait until Pennie’s next Open Enrollment Period, which begins on November 1 for 2022 coverage.

Since the enrollment period began on February 15, more than 60,000 new Pennsylvanians have signed up for coverage through Pennie. Currently, approximately 90 percent of the nearly 335,000 existing Pennie users are receiving financial assistance, and the amount of financial assistance available has increased by $49 million a month.

Once the COVID-19 special enrollment period concludes, Pennsylvanians will still be able to access coverage through Pennie if they experience significant life changes that may qualify them for a special enrollment period at any time in any year. Any Pennsylvanian currently receiving a fully subsidized COBRA premium, another benefit of the American Rescue Plan that will end in September, will also be eligible to transition to coverage on Pennie once that subsidy ends.

“This program has delivered on the promises we made to Pennsylvanians two years ago,” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said. “Hundreds of thousands of our friends and neighbors are spending less to get the coverage they need. It is a success story that doesn’t choose party lines and one every Pennsylvanian can take pride in.”