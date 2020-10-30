Sinking Spring, Pa.—Some of our greatest fears are often released as we venture through a haunted house.

One such fear that has always eluded the spirits and ghouls of haunted houses has been one of being completely stripped of our coverings for the world to see.

That was the brainchild of Pat Konopelski as he mixed our fears of being completely naked and trapped in a haunted house, adding one of the most innovative attractions to the Shocktoberfest park.

Shocktoberfest features a number of attractions, but one of the biggest draws has been the “Almost Naked and Afraid” challenge where customers are invited to strip down to their underwear and go through a haunted house.

The idea came to Konopelski, owner and operator of Shocktoberfest, one night in 2013 when he came home to find his family watching an episode of “Naked and Afraid” on the Discovery Channel. In the show, contestants are challenged to survive in the wild for 21 consecutive days completely naked.

“I said to them, what if we created something like that for Shocktoberfest called the ‘Naked and Scared’ challenge,” Konopelski said. “People are afraid of haunted houses. People are afraid of being seen naked. When you combine the two it will heighten the experience of fear.”

The idea was almost immediately met with resistance from the community. To keep the everyone happy, but still hold the unique challenge Konopelski came up with the “prude” option.

Instead of stripping down to nothing patrons are now asked to wear just underwear. Konopelski mentioned people’s idea of underwear allowed most to still enjoy the sensation of being naked and afraid.

“There were people in the community that didn’t like the nude option,” Konopelski said. “It wasn’t supposed to be anything more than people going through a haunted house naked. It was nothing more than that.”

Patrons enter a closed off area, strip down, make their way through the haunted house, and get their clothes back on before anybody can see them. Phones and cameras are also put in a special location to avoid any unwanted videos.

“We let people go through in their underwear and it pretty much accomplished the same thing,” Konopelski said. “What people call underwear is very interesting to say the least. People who wanted to go through nude were basically able to do that anyway.”

It’s not all about being naked, but it certainly is about being afraid at Shocktoberfest. The haunted park has expanded to feature all types of Halloween themed adventures for patrons.

One of the attractions that has been wildly popular with customers is called “Ground Assault.” It features two teams fitted with laser tag styled sensors that allow zombies to inflict damage.

“We wanted to add an attraction that was totally different than going through a haunted hour or hayride,” Konopelski said. “We wanted to do something interactive. We wanted something fun that people of all ages could enjoy.”

The park also boasts a Zombie Safari Tour, a Prison of the Undead, and the “Midway Massacre,” which is described as an outdoor scare zone.

The park has been forced to scale back the attractions due to COVID-19, but that certainly hasn’t taken away from the fun and scares. Konopelski is constantly coming up with innovative ideas to scare people.

Shocktoberfest is located in Sinking Spring. It operates from the middle of the September to the first weekend in November. If you think you're brave enough to bare it all hop in the car and take a chance.