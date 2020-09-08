Following a weekend with comfortable temperatures and low humidity, residents of the Northeast are about to be reminded that summer is not over quite yet.

Some of the changes began to take place on Monday. Even though temperatures were near normal for early September, the humidity began to increase. However, after what has been a record-breaking warm and humid summer, it was still a day on which any outdoor plans for Labor Day were able to be held in most locations. Although the majority of the region was dry, it was also a bit cloudier than it was on Saturday and Sunday.

However, in southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as back farther to the west, Labor Day activities had to take place indoors as a steady rain fell. In some locations, that rain was heavy enough to cause flooding and was even accompanied by thunder and lightning. Cleveland had 3.98 inches of rain, all of which fell between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to a cold front that became nearly stationary over that area.

As the wind direction becomes more southerly and southeasterly on Tuesday, warm and humid air from the south and off the Atlantic Ocean will bring heat and humidity back to the Northeast.

"A southeasterly flow off of the Atlantic will usher in more moisture, bringing plenty of clouds and a surge in the humidity," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

Outside of northern New England, much of the Northeast should be warm and humid on Tuesday as the aforementioned stalled front begins to fall apart to the north and west of the area.

With higher humidity, nights will also be warmer as well. Since temperatures will start the day higher, they will not have as far to go to reach above-normal levels for daytime highs. In addition, with the amount of daylight rapidly becoming less, normal temperatures are falling by about a degree every three days. Whereas temperatures in the 80s were normal just a week or two ago, the normal highs have fallen to the middle to upper 70s in many cities.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature very similar weather. On Thursday, humidity levels will become quite high ahead of a cold front.

"Eventually, this will lead to a series of showers and a thunderstorm or two, with most of the activity likely on Thursday," said Babinski.

Any showers or thunderstorms that do develop on Thursday are not expected to be severe.

In the wake of the front, Friday looks to be another fall-like day with temperatures near to slightly below normal and low humidity. Saturday is also expected to be a dry day, although clouds are likely to be on the increase with humidity levels a bit higher than Friday. Even higher humidity and a chance of showers and thunderstorms will return ahead of the next cold front on Sunday.