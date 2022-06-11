Williamsport, Pa. — In the wake of the tragic events that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, Little League International has announced Uvalde (Texas) Little League as the recipient of the 2022 Carl E. Stotz Little League Community Award.

“The unspeakable and tragic event that occurred less than a month ago is something that no community, parent, or child should ever have to face, and no words can express the sadness and horror that we have all felt over these past weeks,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “Often times in the wake of tragedy, Little League fields can become a place that bring back a sense of healing for a community and we hope the members of the league and the entire Uvalde community can find that comfort through the Uvalde Little League program. We have seen many of our local leagues and communities all around the world who have supported the Uvalde Little League program during this tragic time and are pleased to be able to present this award as a step forward as they begin to heal as a community.”

Of the 19 children and two adults that tragically lost their lives during the events on May 24, more than half of the children were confirmed to have been involved within the Uvalde Little League program, including six of whom were registered to play during the 2022 season.

Affiliated with Little League International since 1959, Uvalde Little League has provided a memorable Little League experience for children throughout the Uvalde community for more than six decades and has seen a number of teams compete through the Little League International Tournament during that time.

Earlier this season, Uvalde Little League had agreed to host the district tournaments at their facilities, and while continuing to heal from the tragedy, have committed to continuing that pledge in an effort to bring a sense of hope, normalcy, and cheer during these most difficult of times.

Since the tragedy unfolded, countless local Little League programs and communities across the nation have stepped up to support the Uvalde community in a variety of different ways, with a number of those on display across the league’s Facebook page.

As part of receiving the Carl E. Stotz Little League Community Award, Uvalde Little League will also receive a $5,000 grant from Little League International as they look to bounce back from these tragic events and provide the children, families, and volunteers a place they can heal together.

The 2022 Carl E. Stotz Little League Community Award was officially presented to Rachel Lathe, Texas District 21 Administrator, on behalf of the league as part of the Opening Convocation at the 28th Little League International Congress in Williamsport on Friday.

The award will later be presented by Ms. Lathe to the league as part of the Texas District 21 Tournament later this month during the opening ceremonies of their event.

Little League International is committed to continuing to work with the local volunteers in the coming months, as the Uvalde community comes together to heal in the wake of this tragedy.

