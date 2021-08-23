Wild Florida advertises itself as the world’s only “airboat, gator and drive-thru safari park.” With the arrival of its newest residents, business should be good for the foreseeable future.

Two “purebred” albino alligators were born last week, meaning both of their parents were also albino. According to Wild Florida, it’s only the second set of these albino gators ever born in captivity.

Albinism is a rare, yet not unheard-of, skin mutation that happens all throughout nature. Reptiles, mammals, even plants can display this lack of pigmentation which makes the skin or fur white. Survival in the wild for albinos of any species is extremely difficult for several reasons. First, health problems often accompany albinism, starting with, but not limited to, exposure to the sun. Also, albinos often suffer from decreased vision.

More than anything, the animal’s inability to camouflage itself in its natural environment makes it easy prey for predators.

In captivity, however, these creatures can live very long lives. The mother of these baby gators, aptly named Snowflake, is 27-years-old, while Blizzard (the father) is 16.

