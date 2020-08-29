Washington, D.C. -- On Monday, President Donald J. Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced up to an additional $1 billion investment into the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The additional funding will allow the program to continue supporting farmers, distributors, and American families in need.

So far, the Farmers to Families program has provided over 75 million boxes to Americans. The third round of the program will be different than the previous two, and all vendors must resubmit their proposal to participate.

“I’m so proud of the people of USDA for designing this program in record time. With this additional up to $1 billion in funding, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will continue to save countless jobs, support our farmers and move food to where it’s needed most,” said Secretary Perdue. “As the President said, when a food box is delivered to a family, we show them that in this country no one is forgotten.”

In a recent Fayette Observer op-ed, Ivanka Trump said, “As we work to achieve the Great American Comeback, The President and his Administration have stabilized our American food supply chain and protected our Nation’s families, farmers and ranchers… We are proud of the profound effect the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has had by keeping our farmers in business, empowering the food distribution industry workforce, and providing for those most in need.”

The additional funding is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) authorization.