Washington, D.C. - The National Association of Government Communicators awarded a Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Award of Excellence in the soft/hardcover book category to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for its publication, Prevention with Purpose: A Strategic Planning Guide to Preventing Drug Misuse Among College Students. The award was announced during a virtual ceremony on May 26.

The publication, released in January 2020, helps campus planners measure the scope of drug misuse issues, build relationships with key stakeholders, and develop a strategic plan for campus drug abuse prevention.

“The collegiate environment poses unique challenges for students, which is why this tool is an important part of DEA’s drug prevention program,” said DEA Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans.

“This recognition by NAGC is a direct reflection of the professionalism of the developers of this tool. Their dedication and expertise make a difference, not only on campuses, but in communities across the nation.”

The publication provides in-depth guidance for a five-step planning process with helpful graphics, tips, tools, and worksheets in eight easy-to-follow chapters.

The guide is available for free online.

NAGC’s annual Blue Pencil & Gold Screen Awards program recognizes superior government communication products and those who create them.