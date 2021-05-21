According to a report from the airline blog “View From The Wing” airlines in the U.S. may soon begin weighing passengers before flying.

With pending new FAA requirements on weight and balance for aircrafts the possibility of having to step on a scale before taking flight could be more likely.

The U.S. Department of Transportation released an advisory circular on May 6 with guidance on how to develop and receive approval for a Weight and Balance control program and included guidance for using average and estimated weights.

The pending change in regulations is related to a change in average weight amongst passengers which is in turn requiring airlines to recalculate their average weight and balance due to safety concerns.

Additionally, the seating capacity for most airlines is likely to change if the weight and balance recalculations return as expected.

According to the new standards airlines would be required to submit surveys to get a better understanding of average passenger weights and be required to submit them every 36 months.

While recommended by the FAA, passengers may opt out, as random weight surveys are voluntary and another passenger would need to be selected at random and the readout from the scale should remain hidden from public view.